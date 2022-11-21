49ers at Cardinals: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more

The NFC West hasn’t lived up to the expectations that it is one of the best divisions in the NFL. As these two teams meet in Mexico City for Monday Night Football, each team still has the chance to challenge the surprise division leader in Seattle.

The 49ers are coming in on a two-game winning streak, coming away victorious over the Chargers last Sunday. The defense is getting healthy again and claiming its spot as one of the NFL’s top defenses. While some of the other top defenses in the NFL struggle against the run, the 49ers don’t have that same weakness. The 49ers hold opponents to 82.7 yards per game on the ground and only 3.4 yards per carry. The passing defense continues to rebound from a string of injuries and is fifth best getting after the quarterback with a 25 percent pressure rate. The offense is becoming more steady with the presence of Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers look poised to make a second-half run.

The Cardinals are coming into this game with a little less momentum. Thought the Cardinals got a much-needed win last week in a battle of backup quarterbacks against the Los Angeles Rams. They will need a little bit more magic out of Colt McCoy with the Arizona Cardinals ruling out Kyler Murray with a hamstring injury. The 36-year-old quarterback has been 3-1 in two seasons when having to fill in for Murray but this defense will be tough to go against. The good news for the Cardinals is one player that has the potential to make a major impact on the play of McCoy will be suiting up for the game tonight. DeAndre Hopkins has been a target machine for the Cardinals since returning from suspension, and while he was initially questionable with a hamstring injury, will be playing tonight for the Cardinals.

How to watch

What: San Francisco 49ers (5-4) at Arizona Cardinals (4-6)

When: Monday, Nov. 21

Where: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters (field reporter)

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 81 (49ers), 83 (Cardinals), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (49ers), 225 (Cardinals), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: 49ers -10

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

