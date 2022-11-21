What can we learn from Giants’ Pro Football Focus grades, snap counts vs. Detroit?

What can the snap counts and Pro Football Focus grades from Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions tell us about the New York Giants? Let’s find out.

OFFENSE

PFF grades

Rookie wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (nine catches for 100 yards) was having an excellent game before suffering a season-ending torn ACL.

On the flip side, it was obvious to the naked eye that left guard Shane Lemieux was not having a good game. The Giants benched him at halftime. The numbers — a 0.0 pass-blocking grade and a team-worst 29.4 overall grade — agree. In 24 pass-blocking snaps, Lemieuex allowed a sack, a quarterback hit and three pressures for a pass-blocking efficiency score of a putrid 86.4.

Andrew Thomas has now gone back-to-back games, 76 total pass-blocking snaps, without allowing a single pressure. Thomas’ 89.5 overall PFF grade is tied with Trent Williams for the best among NFL offensive tackles. Thomas has a 91.3 PFF pass-blocking grade for the season, second only to Laremy Tunsil (91.6).

Matt Peart fared far better than Lemieux in his first extended action of 2022. He played 62 snaps and had a 57.8 overall grade, including 71.0 as a pass blocker. Peart allowed only two hurries in 46 pass-blocking snaps.

Nick Gates, filling in at center toward the end of the game, has only a 45.5 overall PFF grade. Gates, though, was charged with allowing only one pressure in 18 pas-blocking snaps.

Snap counts

(From the official NFL game book).

NYG offensive snap counts from loss to DET:

-- All 8 offensive linemen played double-digit snaps

-- In his 2nd game, Isaiah Hodgins played 45 snaps

-- Kenny Golladay played 33 snaps and had 2 catches

-- Lawrence Cager (56 snaps) is clearly TE1 w/o Daniel Bellinger pic.twitter.com/pcSnirJgI5 — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) November 21, 2022

DEFENSE

PFF grades

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, of course, had the Giants’ highest defensive grade, a 77.9.

PFF liked the work of backup to the backup cornerbacks Nick McCloud (76.6) and Cor’Dale Flott (73.9). It didn’t like the work of Rodarius Williams (49.6) in his 2022 debut. Williams gave up two completions in two targets over 13 coverage snaps, and got dinged for a missed tackle.

Want to know why Tae Crowder reappeared on defense for 21 snaps? Micah McFadden’s defense-worst 25.8 grade. McFadden had only a 26.0 grade in coverage.

Out of 21 defenders who played, nine had PFF grades below 50.0. Not good.

Snap counts