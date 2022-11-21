Wan’Dale Robinson injury: Torn ACL ends season for Giants’ rookie wide receiver

Wan’Dale Robinson’s season is over. The New York Giants rookie wide receiver suffered a torn ACL in the team’s loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Robinson, who missed four games earlier in the season with a sprained MCL, was having his best game as an NFL player before suffering the injury. Robinson had nine receptions on 13 targets for his first 100-yard receiving game.

“Wan’Dale had a good game,” said head coach Brian Daboll. “He was really trending in the right direction. Really felt healthy and had quickness.”

Robinson was chosen by the Giants in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He finishes his rookie season with 23 receptions for 227 yards, an average of 11.1 yards per catch, and one touchdown.

With Robinson done for the season, Daboll was asked about the reports that free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. would be visiting the Giants after their game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. He refused to confirm a potential visit by Beckham.

Robinson is the third wide receiver lost for the season by the Giants. Collin Johnson tore an Achilles tendon during training camp, and Sterling Shepard suffered a torn ACL earlier in the season. The Giants also traded Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs.

What will the Giants do now at receiver?

“We have plenty of receivers on the roster,” Daboll said. “We’ll get the guys ready to go.”

One of those is the beleaguered Kenny Golladay, who had his best game of the year on Sunday with two receptions for 29 yards.

“Kenny did his job, made a couple plays when the ball was thrown to him,” Daboll said. “Those guys know what to do. We’ll go out there and put a plan together to utilize anybody who’s going to be active.”

Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee), safety Jason Pinnock (jaw), center Jon Feliciano (neck), offensive lineman Tyre Phillips (neck) and cornerback Fabian Moreau (ribs) were also injured Sunday. Daboll had no updates on them, saying most were still undergoing tests on Monday morning.

Robinson’s loss will create a roster spot. One possibility would be bringing rookie wide receiver/kick returner Kalil Pimpleton off the practice squad.

Daboll said it was too early to know if right tackle Evan Neal, tight end Daniel Bellinger, or edge defender Azeez Ojulari — all out the past few weeks with injuries — might be able to play Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys.