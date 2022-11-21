NFC playoff picture: Giants are still in, but their odds aren’t as good

The NFC playoff picture does not look nearly as rosy for the New York Giants as it did before Sunday’s 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions.

If the playoffs began today, the 7-3 Giants would still be in the field. They would be the No. 6 seed in the seven-team field.

The Giants’ odds of reaching the postseason are not as good, however, as they were entering Week 11. Entering Sunday, most sites that offer playoff forecasts had the Giants at an 80 percent or higher probability of being a playoff team.

Now?

NFL Playoff Picture gives the Giants a 65 percent chance to reach the playoffs.

FiveThirtyEight has the Giants with a 51 percent chance.

Team Rankings puts the Giants’ chances at 64.2 percent.

ESPN’s Football Power Index shows a 61 percent chance the Giants will be a playoff team.

“We’re not going to panic. We’re not going to worry. We’re not going to waver at all,” running back Saquon Barkley said Sunday night. “That’s for you guys to go out there and say what you want to say about us. At the end of the day, the only focus we have is the men and women in the locker room and the facility.”

Still, the road gets tougher for the Giants. Per Tankathon, the Giants have the NFL’s toughest remaining schedule. Their seven games, including two against the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles, are against teams with a combined winning percentage of .678. The only team with a losing record remaining on the Giants’ schedule is the 4-6-1 Indianapolis Colts, who suffered a one-point, last-minute loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

All four NFC teams, the 9-1 Eagles, the 7-3 Dallas Cowboys, the 7-3 Giants, and the 6-5 Washington Commanders, would be playoff teams if the postseason started today.

The Giants’ odds of winning the 2023 Super Bowl went from +6000 to +8000 with Sunday’s loss, per DraftKings Sportsbook.