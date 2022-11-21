Giants news, 11/21: Giants players look to turn the page to Cowboys, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

BBV's Ed Valentine wonders if Sunday is a harbinger of tough times ahead.

"The Giants have already accomplished more this season than many thought they could with a rookie head coach in Daboll, a rookie general manager in Joe Schoen, severe salary cap limitations, and a roster with question marks at several positions," wrote Valentine. "Not only do the games get more important, but the schedule gets tougher." Tankathon shows the Giants with the NFL’s hardest remaining schedule as their opponents have a combined .683 winning percentage. NFL Playoff Picture still shows the Giants with a 67 percent chance of reaching the playoffs, but that isn’t the 80 percent or higher probability that most had forecasted for the Giants before Week 11.

The Giants’ offense came into this game ranking third in the league with just eight turnovers on the season. However, the unit committed three against the Lions on Sunday, two of which led to Detroit touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, Wink Martindale’s unit was unable to force one themselves, and the Giants were unable to overcome the minus-3 turnover differential.

There was a reason Giants Pro Bowl kicker Graham Gano didn’t have his usual day yesterday

The look of a man who had a rough day. Graham Gano was under the weather. Needed 4 IVs today. Missed 2 extra points, which never happens. #Giants pic.twitter.com/D5omHHAl0K — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 20, 2022

“I don’t know if New York fell victim to a trap game as much as its turnover luck regressed to the mean and Detroit kept it from dominating the clock with the run game. For as good as New York has been in the win-loss column, its average scoring margin was +1.6, and I don’t think anyone would peg this as a contending roster, so I think a game like this was inevitable.”

Just like that, the Giants are in a precarious situation, banged up and on a short week. How much is their confidence shaken?

“Zero,” Barkley said. “They came out here and played great. We’re not gonna panic, we’re not gonna worry. We’re not gonna waver at all. That’s for you guys to go out there and say what you’re gonna say about us. We got to move on.”

"I think the guys will bounce back," Giants defensive lineman Justin Ellis said. "Just wasn't our Sunday, and we got out-executed in all three phases. They just outplayed us. I think we'll shake back, it's a 24-hour rule. Focus on it for 24 hours, and move on. And this is a short week, so dwell on it for less than that, and it's on to Dallas."

Daniel Jones has significantly cut down on turnovers this year, and after throwing a pick on the Giants’ final play in their Week 3 loss to Dallas, he went 154 attempts between interceptions.

The streak ended with the Giants leading 6-3 late in the second quarter Sunday, Jones faced a second-and-six and threw a pass intended for Darius Slayton – but it was picked off by Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson at the Giants’ 37, and he returned it 19 yards to the 18.

The new turf can not come soon enough

By video, our panel of doctors have significant worry #Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson suffered a season-ending knee injury on this play#NFL #FantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/JfkJr0XvGi — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) November 20, 2022

One of the top-rated offensive linemen in the league plays backup as keyboardist for his singer-songwriter girlfriend at their New Jersey home.

The Cowboys’ offense scored on every possession in the first half, with Ezekiel Elliott getting a one-yard rushing plunge, Tony Pollard scoring on a scintillating 30-yard pass and run assisted by an excellent block from Dalton Schultz, and Brett Maher adding three field goals.

One testament to just how dominant the Cowboys were in this game was that they did not punt the ball until their were about four minutes left in the third quarter. Another was how they not only kept Dalvin Cook in check on the ground, they largely nullified WR Justin Jefferson, who only had three catches for 33 yards through the end of the third quarter. This was a complete team win.

Elliott had been sidelined since suffering a knee sprain against the Detroit Lions in Week 7, held out of last week's matchup against the Packers as an added precaution, but he's all set to rejoin Dak Prescott and Tony Pollard in helping to lead the Cowboys offense.

KaVontae Turpin has been one of the more interesting figures for the Cowboys in 2022. While he’s yet to find the endzone, Turpin has given us several exciting moments on special teams and a constant sense of electricity with the ball in his hands. But with only a few offensive touches so far, when will KaVontae start getting more opportunities to use his speed in other ways?

Washington head coach Ron Rivera confirmed after a win over the Texans that Heinicke will remain the starter, and that when Carson Wentz is fully cleared to return from his hand injury, he’ll be Heinicke’s backup.

Asked what Taylor has shown to lead to that decision, Rivera said, “Winning.”

But in the end, the Eagles did what it took to stage a comeback, culminating with a Jalen Hurts touchdown run, and Philadelphia leaves Indianapolis with a 17-16 win. Hurts was excellent running the ball, with 84 yards on the ground, and he was efficient if not spectacular passing, completing 18 of 25 passes for 190 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Rams coach Sean McVay said "I know how he was feeling. He communicated that, and then we made the decision that that was going to be in his best interest to not have him continue to play. So he wants to be out there continuing to battle with his guys, but I'll talk to [the medical staff] and then we'll make a decision that's best for Matthew."

Patterson previously shared the record with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington. It was his first kickoff return since he had a 104-yard runback against the Vikings back in Week 10 of the 2020 season.

