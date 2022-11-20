Giants-Cowboys odds: New York is a big underdog at Dallas

For a couple of weeks at least, oddsmakers were sold on the idea of the New York Giants as betting favorites. But after a blowout loss to the Detroit Lions, the Giants will be huge underdogs at the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.

DraftKings Sportsbook has Dallas as -365 moneyline favorites with an over/under of 43.5 points. It’s the first time since Week 8 that the Giants are not favored to win, and eight-point spread is the largest in any Giants game this year.

Even though New York looked inept on Sunday, the huge spread probably has to do more with Dallas. The Cowboys decimated the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 40-3 — the same Vikings who were 8-1 and fresh off a win against the Buffalo Bills.

Now the Cowboys and Giants both have a 7-3 record. Dallas is in second place in the NFC East by virtue of the head-to-head tiebreaker, but obviously whoever wins this Sunday will overtake the other in the standings.

Dallas has been finding success from an excellent stretch of games by running back Tony Pollard. Pollard has six touchdowns in his last three games and at least 130 yards from scrimmage in each of those. He posted 109 receiving yards against the Vikings.

The Giants will be without Adoree’ Jackson, who sprained his MCL against the Lions. Wan’Dale Robinson also exited the game with an apparent knee injury.

Giants-Cowboys is scheduled for Thanksgiving Day at 4:30 p.m. ET. Dallas won the two team’s Week 3 matchup, 23-16.