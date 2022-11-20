Giants injury news: WR Robinson OUT, CB Adoree’ Jackson reportedly out several weeks with knee injury

New York Giants safety Jason Pinnock was ruled out of the game with a jaw injury.

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson has been ruled out of the game with an apparent knee injury early in the fourth quarter. He kept his feet to survive a hard tackle, but was seen grabbing his knee immediately after the play. Reporters at the game immediately reported that he was carried to the locker room and was immediately ruled out by the Giants.

Starting center Jon Feliciano has been ruled out with a neck injury. Former starting center Nick Gates replaced Feliciano.

Right tackle Tyre Phillips has been downgraded to OUT.

Meanwhile, cornerback Fabian Moreau left the field early in the third quarter with a rib injury and has been ruled out of the game. The depth in the Giants’ secondary continues to be tested as injuries mount.

Adoree’ Jackson will apparently be out several weeks after injuring his knee on Sunday.

Breaking: #Giants CB Adoree’ Jackson suffered a sprained MCL and will be out 3-5 weeks, sources tell @theScore.



The injury occurred when he was returning a punt vs the #Lions. Jackson has enjoyed a stellar season thus far for the GMen. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 20, 2022

Giants safety Jason Pinnock left the field during the two-minute drill. Pinnock was slow to get up after helping to defend a failed screen by the Lions.

The injury to Pinnock moved Darnay Holmes to safety and brought Rodarius Williams on to play cornerback.

The Giants announced that CB Adoree’ Jackson has been ruled out with a knee injury, while right tackle Tyre Phillips is questionable to return to today’s game against the Detroit Lions. Phillips is questionable with a neck injury.

Jackson left the field to head into the blue medical tent in the second quarter after leaving the field after taking a big hit when returning a punt. Jackson was later seen limping into the locker room. Rookie cornerback Cor’Dale Flott replaced Jackson on the Giants’ next defensive series.

Jackson, the Giants’ No. 1 cornerback, was returning punts because of a two-fumble game by Richie James against the Seattle Seahawks.

Phillips left the field early in the second quarter, leading to reserve tackle Matt Peart coming on the field. Peart, a 2020 third-round pick, recently returned to the active roster after being activated from the Giants’ PUP list.

We’ll bring you more on the Giants’ injury situation as we get it.