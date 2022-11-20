Giants-Lions inactives: Wan’Dale Robinson, Kenny Golladay playing

Wide receivers Wan’Dale Robinson and Kenny Golladay, who were both questionable with hamstring injuries, are active on Sunday for the New York Giants as they host the Detroit Lions.

Right tackle Evan Neal (sprained MCL) will miss a third straight game, as will tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye). Tyre Phillips will start at right tackle. Tight end Lawrence Cager has been elevated from the practice squad for the third consecutive week.

Offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (neck) is active, although Shane Lemieux is expected to start at left guard. The Giants activated Lemieux off injured reserve on Saturday. Wide receiver David Sills, who has started five games this season, is inactive for the second consecutive week.

Giants inactives

TE Daniel Bellinger (Eye)

OT Evan Neal (Knee)

LB Austin Calitro

OL Jack Anderson

WR David Sills

Edge Quincy Roche

Lions inactives

DL Josh Paschal (Knee)

DL Charles Harris (Groin)

WR Josh Reynolds (Back)

CB Chase Lucas

T Matt Nelson