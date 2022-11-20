Giants-Lions final score: Giants fall flat, lose to Detroit, 31-18

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants stumbled on Sunday, losing a game the were favored to win to the Detroit Lions, 31-18.

The Giants are 7-3, and have lost two of their last three games. The Lions, who have won three straight, are 4-6.

Twenty-four of Detroit’s 31 points came as a result of Giants mistakes.

A third-down roughing the passer penalty on Oshane Ximines extended a first quarter Detroit drive that led to a 24-yard Michael Badgley field goal.

An interception of Daniel Jones by Aidan Hutchinson set up a three-play, 18-yard Detroit touchdown drive.

A 25-yard Jamie Gillan punt contributed to a seven-play, 68-yard touchdown drive that gave the Lions a 17-6 halftime lead.

A fumble by Isaiah Hodgins recovered by Hutchinson, led to a fourth-quarter Detroit touchdown that made the score 31-12 with 6:10 to play.

Stats

Jones finished 27 of 44 for 341 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. This was Jones’ first 300-yard passing game of the season.

Saquon Barkley, who entered the game as the NFL’s leading rusher had 15 carries for only 22 yards.

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson had nine catches for 100 yards before suffering a knee injury. He had to be assisted to the locker room.

The Giants ended up with a season-worst three turnovers, Jones’ two interceptions and a fumble by wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins.

Injury news

The Giants lost an astounding six players to injury on Sunday.

The Giants apparently lost their best cornerback, Adoree’ Jackson, for three to five weeks when he suffered a knee injury returning a punt in the first half. The Giants also lost wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), right tackle Tyre Phillips (neck) , cornerback Fabian Moreau (ribs), center Jon Feliciano (neck) and safety Jason Pinnock (jaw). [FULL STORY]

Can’t miss plays

Daniel Jones keeps for the Giants’ first score.

Aidan Hutchinson picks off Jones, one of many mistakes the Giants made on Sunday.

Giants inactives

TE Daniel Bellinger (Eye)

OT Evan Neal (Knee)

LB Austin Calitro

OL Jack Anderson

WR David Sills

Edge Quincy Roche

What’s next?

The Giants will travel to Arlington, Tx. to face the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. Game time will be 4:30 p.m. ET, with the broadcast on FOX.