Giants-Lions final score: Giants fall flat, lose to Detroit, 31-18

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants stumbled on Sunday, losing a game the were favored to win to the Detroit Lions, 31-18.
The Giants are 7-3, and have lost two of their last three games. The Lions, who have won three straight, are 4-6.
Twenty-four of Detroit’s 31 points came as a result of Giants mistakes.
- A third-down roughing the passer penalty on Oshane Ximines extended a first quarter Detroit drive that led to a 24-yard Michael Badgley field goal.
- An interception of Daniel Jones by Aidan Hutchinson set up a three-play, 18-yard Detroit touchdown drive.
- A 25-yard Jamie Gillan punt contributed to a seven-play, 68-yard touchdown drive that gave the Lions a 17-6 halftime lead.
- A fumble by Isaiah Hodgins recovered by Hutchinson, led to a fourth-quarter Detroit touchdown that made the score 31-12 with 6:10 to play.
Stats
- Jones finished 27 of 44 for 341 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. This was Jones’ first 300-yard passing game of the season.
- Saquon Barkley, who entered the game as the NFL’s leading rusher had 15 carries for only 22 yards.
- Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson had nine catches for 100 yards before suffering a knee injury. He had to be assisted to the locker room.
- The Giants ended up with a season-worst three turnovers, Jones’ two interceptions and a fumble by wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins.
Injury news
The Giants lost an astounding six players to injury on Sunday.
The Giants apparently lost their best cornerback, Adoree’ Jackson, for three to five weeks when he suffered a knee injury returning a punt in the first half. The Giants also lost wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), right tackle Tyre Phillips (neck) , cornerback Fabian Moreau (ribs), center Jon Feliciano (neck) and safety Jason Pinnock (jaw). [FULL STORY]
Can’t miss plays
Daniel Jones keeps for the Giants’ first score.
Daniel Jones on the keeper! #VanillaVick— Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 20, 2022
(via @Giants) pic.twitter.com/28pUaELQJX
Aidan Hutchinson picks off Jones, one of many mistakes the Giants made on Sunday.
Aidan Hutchinson gets the INTERCEPTION on Daniel Jones #OnePride— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) November 20, 2022
: @Lions
pic.twitter.com/ylfatN4ctI
Giants inactives
TE Daniel Bellinger (Eye)
OT Evan Neal (Knee)
LB Austin Calitro
OL Jack Anderson
WR David Sills
Edge Quincy Roche
What’s next?
The Giants will travel to Arlington, Tx. to face the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. Game time will be 4:30 p.m. ET, with the broadcast on FOX.
Loading comments...