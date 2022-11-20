Odell Beckham Jr. to visit Giants, Cowboys, per report

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be visiting the New York Giants after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network are reporting that the Giants have emerged as a frontrunner to sign the former Pro Bowl and All-Pro receiver. Pelissero and Rapoport add that their sources indicate that the other leading team in Beckham’s camp is the Giants’ division rival Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys, from Micah Parsons to Jerry Jones, have openly recruited Beckham, taking to both social media the national media.

The two teams would have different attractions for Beckham. The Cowboys have a much more complete offense and passing game, which could allow work to go Beckham’s way without asking him to carry the receiving load coming off his second torn since October 25th of 2020.

The Giants, meanwhile, are able to make a much more sentimental case to Beckham. They were the team that drafted him in 2014 and where he made his meteoric rise to superstardom. Beckham still has friends on the roster and recently stopped by the facilities to visit Sterling Shepard. Beckham would likely mesh much better with Brian Daboll than Tom Coughlin, Ben McAdoo, or Dave Gettleman.

We’ll bring you more on the situation as we get it.

