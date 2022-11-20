Giants vs. Lions, Week 11: Live updates

Follow all of the action right here on Sunday as your New York Giants face the Detroit Lions. The 7-2 Giants are -165 favorites on the moneyline over the 3-6 Lions, per DraftKings.

It is a cold and blustery day in East Rutherford, N.J., with temperatures in the mid-30s and wind gusts of 15-25 mph making it feel like it is in the low 20s.

ESPN’s Football Power Index projects the Giants with an 83.4 percent chance of making the playoffs. FiveThirtyEight projects a 76 percent chance the Giants will reach the playoffs. Sunday, though, is a key game for the Giants.

Entering Sunday, the Giants have the NFL’s most difficult remaining schedule. Their final eight games will be against opponents with a combined winning percentage of .633. The Indianapolis Colts, who visit MetLife Stadium on New Year’s Day, are second with an opponents’ winning percentage of .611.

The schedules of the Giants’ three NFC East competitors all rank in the top half of the league in degree of difficulty. Dallas is sixth (.573), the Philadelphia Eagles are 11th (.533) and the Washington Commanders are 13th (.523).

Giants inactives

TE Daniel Bellinger (Eye)

OT Evan Neal (Knee)

LB Austin Calitro

OL Jack Anderson

WR David Sills

Edge Quincy Roche

How to watch

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (check 506sports.com for coverage maps)

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

Radio: SiriusXM 113 or 232 and the SXM App; Giants Radio Network, WFAN 660-AM and 101.9-FM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)

Streaming: NFL+; fuboTV

Odds: Giants -3 Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Staff picks

