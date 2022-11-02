Giants’ GM Joe Schoen hints at possible extensions for Andrew Thomas, others

When it comes to the long-term make-up of the New York Giants’ roster, the focus has been on the futures of quarterback Daniel Jones and star running back Saquon Barkley. That is understandable with both players potentially heading to free agency during the coming offseason.

During an appearance this week on Peter Schrager’s podcast, Giants GM Joe Schoen hinted that long-term deals could be in the offing for players like left tackle Andrew Thomas, defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, and safeties Xavier McKinney and Julian Love.

“There’s pieces in place that were here previously that if they continue to perform at their level you take care of your own,” Schoen said.

Speaking to New York media on Tuesday, Schoen had indicated that it was possible some of those discussions might take place during the current bye week.

“We’ll have those meetings this week. We’ll talk about it if we want to (do something). We had to get through the trade deadline today and those conversations. We’ll kind of circle up with some strategy meetings as we move forward on contract extensions and if we may or may not do anybody,” Schoen said. “If I did, this would be the week. I would want to entertain it during the bye week, and then I probably won’t do anything after that. I don’t want anything to be a distraction to the players or organization. So, if we do something, it would be probably before Monday with any of our guys.”

Schoen and Schrager talked about Schoen’s first year in Buffalo as an assistant to GM Brandon Beane, focusing on how the Bills manuevered the draft to get from the early-20’s to No. 7 to take quarterback Josh Allen and then traded again to land linebacker Tremaine Edmunds at No. 16.