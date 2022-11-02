‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants’ GM Joe Schoen talks trade deadline, more

On this edition of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast we hear some audio from New York Giants GM Joe Schoen as he discusses the trade deadline and other topics.

1:20 — Schoen on why the team didn’t make any trades.

2:47 — Schoen on the Kadarius Toney trade.

5:39 — Schoen on the possibility of Odell Beckham Jr. returning to the Giants.

