The Chris and Nick Show - Talking trade deadline and Giants at Seattle

Week 8 certainly didn’t turn out the way many New York Giants fans hoped. First the Giants fell to the Seattle Seahawks 27-13 going into their bye week. Then the Giants opted to stand pat at the trade deadline and not acquire a wide receiver — a move many Giants’ fans wanted to see.

But was not trading for a receiver (or any other player) the right move for the Giants? And what happened in the Week 8 loss to the Seahawks?

Chris and Nick discuss the (lack of) news of the day, as well as break down the tape from the game.

In this podcast

Did the Giants make the right move by standing pat?

How did the offense play against the Seahawks?

Were the receivers a problem for the Giants?

How well did the defense play against Geno Smith?

