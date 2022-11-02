Giants news, 11/2: Schoen talks, team passes on trades, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants GM Joe Schoen talks after trade deadline

On a day that a record 10 trades were made, Giants general manager Joe Schoen said there was just not a right fit for the team to make a trade.

“We had several conversations with teams on multiple positions, but the price point didn’t match up,” he said in his meeting with the media after the trade deadline passed Nov. 1.

Schoen did offer some thoughts on two former Giant wide receivers: Kadarius Toney and Odell Beckham Jr. trade.

The rookie GM commented the trade to Kansas City was a “move that was best for the organization” and “the best thing for both parties.” He did state that Toney was scheduled to rejoin the team on the practice field last week.

And Schoen did not close the door on a return of the Giants first round draft choice in 2014, saying that Beckham is “obviously he’s a guy we would consider and talk to when he’s healthy.”

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

“Most Super Bowl teams have a quarterback that is a franchise guy and has the right stuff, has a playmaker in the backfield and then has a dominant perimeter weapon,” Trent Dilfer said. “I think they have two of the three if they extend Daniel and Saquon."

4. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants. Ralph Vacchiano offers that Barkley “has no equal in how he can both wear teams down with his power and make them look clueless with his moves. He’s the NFL leader in yards from scrimmage. Imagine what he could do if he ever ran behind a competent interior offensive line.”

Shut down Saquon Barkley, shut down Giants offense: Barkley wasn’t in his dominant form Sunday, as the Seahawks made sure the star running back was contained. Barkley finished with 20 carries for just 53 yards and a touchdown, and three catches for only nine yards. The 62 yards were by far a season low, and the Giants could only muster 225 yards of offense and 13 points — both season lows. Take Barkley out of the game and there’s no player on the Giants offense that can make up for his lack of production.

“I think when you compare him to guys across the league, I think he’s the best. If not, he’s certainly in that top two or there,” Jones said. “He’s playing at an unbelievable level and that’s huge for us on offense. It’s huge for me as a quarterback and being able to count on him playing at that level down after down, game after game. He deserves a lot of credit, certainly. It’s no surprise to us, he comes to work every day. I think even last year he was playing at a really high level. He had some injury stuff; he was going in and out a little bit and that made it tough on him. He’s a heck of a player for sure.”

“Slay is a team favorite in the locker room,” said safety Julian Love, who is experienced fighting his way from the chopping block to invaluable starter. “It’s tough to get from that place to where he is now. It takes a lot of dedication and inner motivation. He’s fought through it, and he’s making some big plays for us.”

Progress Report: Giants rookies take on larger roles | Giants.com

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Texans take QB C.J. Stroud at No. 1 | PFF

Around the league

There were a record 10 trades made today, the most ever made on any NFL trade deadline day. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

Indianapolis Colts fire offensive coordinator Marcus Brady | ESPN.com

Bengals offensive analyst Adam Zimmer, son of longtime NFL coach Mike Zimmer, dies at 38 | CBSSports.com

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube