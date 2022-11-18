Giants-Lions final injury report: Wan’Dale Robinson, Joshua Ezeudu expected to be available

The New York Giants expect wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and offensive guard Joshua Ezeudu, who missed practice on Thursday with injuries, to play Sunday vs. the Detroit Lions.

Robinson (hamstring) and Ezeudu (neck) were both listed as limited participants in Friday’s practice.

Coach Brian Daboll said before Friday’s practice that Robinson was “trending the right way,” and that Ezeudu was also likely “good to go.”

Robinson’s presence would help the Giants’ needy wide receiver corps. Ezeudu might not start even if he is available. There is increasing chatter that Shane Lemieux, who was supposed to be the starter at Ezeudu’s left guard spot this season, could be activated from IR before Sunday’s game and might get the start.

“I think he’s had a good week this week. I think it was better than last week’s,” Daboll said of Lemieux. “I think if we need him to be ready to go, he’ll be ready to go.”

Right tackle Evan Neal returned to practice on a limited basis this week, but is not expected to play.

“I think we’re just kind of easing back into it. Want to make sure we do right by the player, and I think he’s gotten better each day. We’ll see,” Daboll said. “I would say I’m not too optimistic on this game.”

Edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux and placekicker Graham Gano, who has each missed time this week with illnesses, have no injury designation and would be expected to play.

Giants-Lions final injury report

Giants

OUT

TE Daniel Bellinger (Eye)

DOUBTFUL

T Evan Neal (Knee)

QUESTIONABLE

S Dane Belton (Clavicle)

OL Josh Ezeudu (Neck)

WR Kenny Golladay (Hamstring)

DL Dexter Lawrence (Back)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Hamstring)

Lions

OUT

DL Josh Paschal (Knee)

DL Charles Harris (Groin)

QUESTIONABLE

C Frank Ragnow (Foot)

WR Josh Reynolds (Back)

S DeShon Elliott (Concussion)

LB Malcolm Rodriguez (Elbow)