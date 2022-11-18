Poll: 55% of Giants fans want team to sign Odell Beckham

Odell Beckham Jr. returning to the New York Giants? In this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ poll, 55 percent of voters said the 7-2 Giants, in need of a premium talent at wide receiver, should sign the former Giants star.

Beckham, of course, is a free agent. He is searching for a new team as he returns to health following the torn ACL he suffered while playing in the Super Bowl for the Los Angeles Rams in February.

Beckham, 30, is not the same electrifying player he was during 2014-16 with the Giants, when he caught 288 passes for 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns. He averaged just 3.1 receptions and 38.4 yards receiving per game last season for the Rams and Cleveland Browns, well below the 6.8 receptions and 96.9 yards receiving he averaged during those three seasons.

Beckham suffered a fractured ankle while with the Giants, and has had two torn ACLs since leaving New York.

Still, with 21 receptions for 288 yards (13.7 yards per catch) and two touchdowns in four playoff games for the Rams last season before tearing his ACL, Beckham showed he can still be a difference-maker for a contending team.

The Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers are among the teams said to have expressed interest in signing Beckham.

So, what would it take to get a deal done?

Former player agent and current CBS Sports salary cap analyst Joel Corry broke down what he thinks it would take to sign Beckham.

First, Corry notes that Beckham intends to sign by the end of November, so some time in the next two weeks, and that he is looking for a multi-year contract.

What Corry is suggesting is an incentive-laden three-year with significant per-game and performance bonuses that could get Beckham somewhere in the vicinity of the three-year, $46.5-million deal Allen Robinson signed last offseason with the Rams, though not with anything close to Robinson’s $30.75 million in guaranteed money.

Corry also mentions that at one time it was believed Beckham was seeking a deal from the Rams that would pay him roughly the $11.5 million annually that Michael Gallup earns from the Dallas Cowboys.

Per Over The Cap, the Giants have only $2.838 in cap space remaining for the 2022 season. They could use Beckham’s talent, even if he isn’t the player he once was. Can they figure out a way to make the money work? Do they really want to make a commitment beyond this year considering Beckham’s age and injury history?

We will know soon enough.