‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast: Giants-Lions crossover preview

On this episode of the ‘Valentine’s Views’ podcast, Ed previews Sunday’s New York Giants-Detroit Lions game with Ryan Mathews of SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit.

Some of the topics we discussed.

2:15 — Why this game could be worrisome for the Giants.

4:15 — One-score games.

8:20 — Ryan’s thoughts on Detroit coach Dan Campbell.

12:25 — Can Giants’ run-first formula be effective on Sunday?

17:15 — Inconsistency of Detroit offense.

21:50 — Ryan makes his pick for Sunday.

27:30 — Ed discusses his pick for Sunday.

