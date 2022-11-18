The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Detroit Lions

The 7-2 New York Giants will take on the 3-6 Detroit Lions in Week 11.

The Giants are looking to get another win before heading into their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. That will be the first of a five divisional games in a seven-game stretch, and the Giants could use every win they can get in a highly competitive NFC East.

The Giants should be the heavy favorites over the Lions, at least on paper. However, Detroit has been playing better since their bye week and are riding a two-game winning streak over the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

Are the Lions as bad as their record says they are? Or are they a dangerous team the Giants can’t afford to ignore?

In this podcast

What to make of the Lions’ last two wins?

How good is the Lions’ offense?

Can the Lions slow down the Giants’ running game?

What do the Giants have to watch for?

