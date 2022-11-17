Eagles sign DTs Linval Joseph, Ndamukong Suh

The home stretch for the New York Giants season likely got a tougher on this week.

The Philadelphia Eagles have announced the signings of defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joesph. The Eagles added Joseph on Wednesday and then doubled down on the position, signing Suh on Thursday. The Eagles added the veteran tackles to help address a run defense that’s struggled in recent weeks. Their defensive line took a hit when rookie nose tackle Jordan Davis suffered a high ankle sprain in he Eagles’ Week 8 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Since Davis went down, the Eagles had given up 144 rushing yards to the Steelers, 168 yards to the Houston Texans, and 152 yards to the Washington Commanders. And while neither Joseph (34) nor Suh (35) are the Pro Bowl caliber players they once were, both are big, powerful, and capable of clogging the middle of an offensive line.

The Eagles have one of the best pass rushes, as well as secondaries, in the NFL. Their run defense has been their biggest weakness in recent weeks, and one the Giants had likely been hoping to exploit. While the Eagles still have two games against the Giants, they also have games against the Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, and Dallas Cowboys. Improving their run defense helps shore up a dangerous defense, particularly as Davis gets closer to his return.

Giants fans will surely remember that Joseph — affectionately called “Anvil” — was drafted by the in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft. It will surely be painful for Giants’ fans to see a player who played a key role in the team’s 2011 Super Bowl run suit up for their division rival.