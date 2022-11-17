Giants-Lions injury report: WR Wan’Dale Robinson, G Josh Ezeudu miss practice

Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (hamstring) and starting left guard Joshua Ezeudu (neck) did not practice on Thursday for the New York Giants. That puts their availability for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions in jeopardy.

If Ezeudu, a rookie third-round pick who has been filling in for the injured Ben Bredeson can’t play, that leaves the Giants with an interesting decision.

Nick Gates, who has played 18 snaps as a jumbo tight end over two games since returning from last season’s fractured leg, is one option. Shane Lemieux, who entered training camp as the starter at left guard only to suffer a foot injury that landed him on IR and set off a merry-go-round at that position, is another option.

Lemieux remains on injured reserve, but began practicing last week. If he is ready to return, he could be activated and inserted immediately into the lineup. The Giants have until 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to make a decision on whether to add Gates to the roster for Sunday’s game.

Robinson missed four games earlier in the season with a knee injury. He was listed as limited on Wednesday with the hamstring, and coach Brian Daboll said Thursday that the hamstring tightened up on him during that workout.

Daboll said that right tackle Evan Neal, out since Week 7 with a sprained MCL, is unlikely to be ready this week despite returning to practice on a limited basis.

Thursday injury report

Giants

Did not practice

TE Daniel Bellinger (Eye)

OL Josh Ezeudu (Neck)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Hamstring)

Limited participation

S Dane Belton (Clavicle)

WR Kenny Golladay (Hamstring)

DL Dexter Lawrence (Back)

T Evan Neal (Knee)

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (Illness)

OLB Jihad Ward (Thumb)

Lions

Did not participate

WR Trinity Benson (Knee)

DL Josh Paschal (Knee)

C Frank Ragnow (Foot)

Limited participation

WR Josh Reynolds (Back)

S DeShon Elliott (Concussion Protocol)

DL Charles Harris (Groin)