NFL Week 11 picks, predictions: Will Giants tame the Detroit Lions?

Can the New York Giants continue their winning ways on Sunday against the Detroit Lions? Let’s see what your Big Blue View contributors think in our NFL Week 11 staff picks.

Chris Pflum

“This is another game that the Giants should win. The Lions are a young team that’s struggled to defend the run this season. However, this also has the potential to be a trap game for the Giants. The Lions have one of the most explosive passing attacks in the NFL, they’ve been playing better in recent weeks, and the Giants haven’t played with their customary discipline in the last couple games. I’m picking the Giants to win, but they can’t look past Detroit to Thursday’s game against the Cowboys.”

Pick: Giants

Jeremy Portnoy

“The Lions’ offense has been boom or bust, meaning this game is a bit more volatile than it may seem at first. But they’ve been shut down by worse defenses than New York’s. The Giants ride another big Saquon Barkley game to a win against Detroit, who rank 31st in the NFL with 160.9 rushing yards allowed per game.”

Pick: Giants

Tony DelGenio

“Detroit has a strong offense, with a good run game and an excellent receiver in Amon-Ra St. Brown. Last year Wink Martindale confused Jared Goff with his disguised blitzes and held the score down; he’ll have to do the same this Sunday. The Lions’ poor defense, both run and pass, is what has kept them from being a winning team. We’ll surely see plenty of Saquon Barkley again, but not 35 carries’ worth. The passing game will have to be a bigger part of things. This game could come down to the final minute. I’ll hold my breath that the D manages to keep things close and predict a narrow Giants victory.”

Pick: Giants

Valentine’s View

“This is a nerve-wracking game to pick for the Giants. The Lions are a team that has the offensive potential to score enough points that the Giants have to open up their offense and take more risks. Still, I am going to take the Giants at home to find a way to win this one.”

Pick: Giants

