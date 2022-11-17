Titans at Packers: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more

It feels like ages since we’ve had a Thursday Night Football matchup between two legitimate playoff contenders. The Tennessee Titans are certainly among the league’s best, but the jury is still out on the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers are coming off an overtime upset of the Dallas Cowboys that snapped a four-game losing streak and kept their season alive. The Vikings have already run away with the NFC North, but Green Bay isn’t quite out of the wild card picture yet.

Aaron Rodgers is still dealing with a thumb injury on his right hand suffered against the New York Giants last month. He said Wednesday that it won’t heal fully until the Packers’ bye week. Still, Rodgers completed 14 of 20 passes last week for three touchdowns and no interceptions.

Tennessee has had the opposite trajectory. After an 0-2 start, the Titans went 6-1 and currently hold a two-game lead in the AFC South.

Unsurprisingly, their success has revolved around Derrick Henry. Henry already has 923 rushing yards — second only to Saquon Barkley — and is averaging 122 rushing yards per game over the last six weeks.

How to watch

What: Tennessee Titans (6-3) at Green Bay Packers (4-6)

When: Thursday, Nov. 17

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wis.

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 81 (Titans), 83 (Packers), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (Titans, 225 (Packers), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Packers -3

Referee: Bill Vinovich

