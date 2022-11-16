Kadarius Toney making big impression on Kansas City Chiefs

Former New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney has made an overwhelmingly positive impression on at least one of his new Kansas City Chiefs teammates.

“I don’t know how he got out of that building. I just don’t get it. I don’t get it one bit,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said this week on the ‘New Heights’ podcast he does with his brother Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. “I don’t even want to understand. I don’t want to know what happened over there. I am just extremely happy that [Chiefs GM] Brett Veach found a way yet again to get an unbelievable talented player in this building.”

The Giants, of course, dealt the 2021 first-round pick to the Chiefs for third- and sixth-round picks after a frustrating season-and-a-half that saw Toney suit up for only 12 of 24 games.

Kelce admitted to some initial trepidation when Toney joined Kansas City.

“He’s a great dude,” Kelce said. “I was blown away with how professional — honestly, when you get a trade like that you think something, there’s something that you have to weigh out or something that you have to ... ever since he’s been in the building it’s been, ‘man this dude’s smart. Man, this guy’s crazy athletic. Man, this guy has a lot of confidence.’ When you have a lot of confidence that means you understand what’s going on out there, you’re seeing things, you know how to attack it ... he’s just been a great teammate.”

Toney has six catches for 69 yards in two games with the Chiefs. Last Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he had four receptions for 59 yards and his first NFL touchdown, two rushing attempts for 33 yards, and a pair of punt returns for 11 yards