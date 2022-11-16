Giants-Lions Wednesday injury report: OT Evan Neal back to practice; Kenny Golladay, Wan’Dale Robinson limited

Rookie right tackle Evan Neal, out of the New York Giants lineup since suffering a sprained MCL Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, took a step toward returning on Wednesday when he returned to practice. Neal was a limited participant as the Giants began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

There is no word at this point as to Neal’s potential availability this Sunday.

Wide receivers Kenny Golladay (hamstring) and Wan’Dale Robinson (hamstring) also both showed up the injury report. Both were limited. Golladay, of course, returned to action last week after missing four games with a knee injury. He was benched after a bad second-quarter drop. Robinson also missed four games earlier this season with a knee injury.

Safety Dane Belton, who was seen heading to the X-ray room after Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, was limited with a clavicle injury. Belton missed much of training camp and the season opener after suffering a broken collarbone.

Shane Lemieux update

Guard Shane Lemieux, returning from surgery to repair a foot injury that included both turf toe and a fracture, is “improved from where he was last week,” according to head coach Brian Daboll.

The Giants designated Lemieux to return from injured reserve on Nov. 7. They have until Nov. 28, before the Week 13 game against the Washington Commanders, to add Lemieux to the 53-man roster.

Wednesday injury report

Giants

Did not participate

TE Daniel Bellinger (Eye)

DL Dexter Lawrence (Back/Rest)

OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (Illness)

Limited participation

S Dane Belton (Clavicle)

WR Kenny Golladay (Hamstring)

OT Evan Neal (Knee)

WR Wan’Dale Robinson (Hamstring)

OLB Jihad Ward (Thumb)

Lions

Did not participate

OT Taylor Decker (Rest)

DL Josh Paschal (Knee)

C Frank Ragnow (Foot)

WR Josh Reynolds (Back)

RB Jamaal Williams (Illness)

WR Trinity Benson (Knee)

Limited participation

S DeShon Elliott (Concussion)