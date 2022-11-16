Complete coverage of this week’s game, from pre-game to post-game

Giants vs. Lions 2022, Week 11: Everything you need to know

The 7-2 New York Giants try to continue a once seemingly unfathomable playoff run on Sunday when they host the 3-6 Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium. Game time is 1 p.m. ET.

The Giants are 3-point favorites, and are -155 on the moneyline. The over-under is 46. Odds, of course, are courtesy of DraftKings.

The Giants find themselves second in the NFC East, one game behind the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants are also one game behind the Eagles and Minnesota Vikings for best record in the NFC.

The Lions enter the game having won two straight, defeating the Green Bay Packers, 15-9, and the Chicago Bears, 31-30.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell was drafted by the Giants in 1999 and played for the team through the 2002 season.

Numbers to know

1,128 — Giants running back Saquon Barkley ranks second in the NFL with 1,128 scrimmage yards behind Miami’s WR Tyreek Hill (1,173). Barkley has over 100 scrimmage yards in six games this season. He also leads the NFL with 931 rushing yards.

145 — Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has completed 145 passes without throwing an interception - the NFL’s longest active streak. He has not thrown an interception since Week 3 against Dallas.

10 — The Giants defense has recorded 10 fumble recoveries in 2022 - tied for the most in the NFL this season. They have a total of 12 turnovers this season with a net differential of +4.

32:04 — The Giants rank fourth in the NFL in average time of possession, holding the ball for 32:04 per game.

