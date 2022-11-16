Giants news, 11/16: Odell sweepstakes, Andrew Thomas contract, roster moves, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Could the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes be a “coin flip” between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. A Beckham confidante thinks so.

“If I’m a betting man right now,” Nelson Stewart, Odell’s high school told The New York Post. “I’d flip a coin between New York and Dallas. It’s tight. But of all the teams I’ve heard about, the one that really resonates a little bit more is New York. And you can certainly say the Giants have the most intrigue with Odell’s old coach.”

Other Giant observations

When Brian Daboll was the Bills’ offensive coordinator last season, he once called 32 straight plays to open a game without a single handoff to a running back. Buffalo’s running backs finished that 33-27 overtime loss to the Buccaneers with seven carries. Quarterback Josh Allen had 54 pass attempts. But Daboll is a coach who favors winning games, so he has adapted in his first season as Giants head coach. The Giants’ offensive identity this season has been run, run and run some more. And it’s working. The Giants had 47 carries, including a career-high 35 for running back Saquon Barkley, in Sunday’s win over the Texans.

Charles Davis explains that the New York Giants’ offense has taken major steps forward this season with the resurrection of Saquon Barkley and the improvements made by Daniel Jones. Mix the offense with a strong defense, and you get a 7-2 record in rookie head coach Brian Daboll’s first season.

RB Saquon Barkley marvels at WR Darius Slayton’s speed

If you don't know... now you know



Sights & Sounds: https://t.co/rx5FyNsGhh pic.twitter.com/mEeCbS0cNV — New York Giants (@Giants) November 15, 2022

Jones is one of four quarterbacks with three games this season in which they completed at least 76 percent of their passes (minimum 15 attempts). Seattle’s Geno Smith has four such games and Cleveland’s Jacoby Brissett, Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Jones each have three.

Jones has not thrown an interception since the Giants’ final offensive play in the loss to Dallas on Sept. 26. He has played six games and thrown 145 passes without one finding its way into an opponent’s hands. Jones’ 145 passes without an interception is the longest active streak in the NFL.

So, it was remarkable in Sunday’s win against the Texans to see the Giants deploy eight offensive linemen on five short-yardage power-run plays. Even more remarkable that two of last season’s starters (Matt Peart and Nick Gates) joined Jack Anderson as the three substitutes off the bench. And most remarkable of all to envision that within a couple weeks the Giants could have a roster crunch created by 11 experienced linemen.

Giants DT Dexter Lawrence. One of the biggest reasons Wink Martindale has been able to call games freely as the defensive coordinator for the upstart Giants, Lawrence has been solid for a while but especially disruptive in 2022. No QB is safe opposite his power.

Coach Brian Daboll speaking about the performance of DL Dexter Lawrence this year

Coach Daboll on Dexter Lawrence's performance this season



Full video: https://t.co/h29ak86lGV pic.twitter.com/sGyEPh1foD — GiantsTV (@GiantsTV) November 14, 2022

McCourty said he wasn’t surprised by Daboll’s success and referenced Daboll’s reputation as “a player’s guy” and comments from Giants safety Xavier McKinney about things being “different from when Judge was there.”

Asked about this comments, McCourty said he was trying to highlight the difference in personalities between Daboll and Judge, nothing more. He admitted he probably shouldn’t have mentioned Judge by name and essentially chalked it up to a TV rookie mistake.

New York Giants players and their opponents have been complaining for years about the surface at MetLife Stadium. Two Giants players in particular — safeties Landon Collins and Julian Love — tweeted their objections to playing on turf on Saturday afternoon after NFLPA president J.C. Tretter released a statement urging the five NFL venues that use ‘slit film’ turf surfaces.

This week’s opponent

The Lions gained ground in every national ranking this week, sometimes moving up just a spot while making some big jumps in others. NFL.com’s Dan Hanzus moved the Lions up eight spots, and asked a question everyone in Detroit is wondering: “Are the Lions putting it together?”

DJ Chark, Jameson Williams and Quintez Cephus are all stashed on injured lists, while Josh Reynolds hasn’t played the last two weeks because of a back injury. Amon-Ra St. Brown was shaken up on the game-winning touchdown drive, a worrying sign for a guy who has dealt with a high ankle sprain this season. All the injuries forced the Lions to re-sign Trinity Benson off Denver’s practice squad, who also left the game with an injury.

Around the league

Kadarius Toney was 20.4 yards away from the nearest defender when the pass arrived on his first career TD, the most target separation on a TD reception in the Next Gen Stats era (since 2016).

Goedert’s shoulder injury is not expected to end his season. The injury came on a catch in which the tight end was ripped down by the facemask on a missed penalty.

Forced to leave Los Angeles' loss to the Cardinals early, Kupp was later diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain. Now, as coach Sean McVay announced Tuesday, the Pro Bowler is slated to undergo surgery and be placed on injured reserve, which means he'll miss at least four games.

The lawsuit alleges negligence in the placement of mats covering cords and cables that led to the feed for the league’s replay monitor. Patrick alleges that his foot rolled on one of the mats as he tried not to slam into the NFL’s “green hat” TV liaison. Patrick’s complaint also contends that ownership of the venue owed a duty of care to those with access to the field, and that ownership allowed an unsafe condition to exist on those premises.

