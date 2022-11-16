The Chris and Nick Show: Breaking down the Giants’ win over Houston

The New York Giants came out of their bye week swinging, topping the Houston Texans 24-16. The Giants improved to 7-2 on the season, cementing their best start since the 2008 season.

We all saw what happened as the game unfolded. But as always, Chris and Nick went back to the All-22 tape to not just see what happened, but why. So what did the tape reveal about the Giants’ seventh win of the season?

In this podcast

What did we see from the offense (hint: LOTS of running)

What do we like about the Giants’ jumbo packages?

About the wide receivers...

Why is the defense playing so well?

Are there any concerns going forward?

