NFL power rankings, Week 11: Giants moved back into 10th in aggregate rankings

The New York Giants had slowly been dropping in the power rankings after the loss to the Seattle Seahawks and the bye week. With the win against the Houston Texans last Sunday, the Giants have moved back into the top 10 on aggregate rankings. Though the rankings themselves are a bit scattered, being anywhere from as high as 4 to as low as 14.

This week, we have aggregated nine power rankings across the Internet.

NFL.com (13)

The Giants continue to drive through their best player — the NFL’s leading rusher and Comeback Player of the Year favorite — Saquon Barkley. The veteran was the definition of a “bell-cow running back” on Sunday against the Texans and their league-worst rush defense, piling up 152 yards and a touchdown on a career-high 35 carries in a 24-16 win. It’s fair to question whether Giants coach Brian Daboll should consider curbing Barkley’s usage — he’s up to 198 carries in nine games after 181 rushes in 2021 and 2020 combined — but you also understand it. The Giants operate on a thin margin of error, and Barkley is their queen on the chess board.

USA Today (11)

RB Saquon Barkley had a career-high 35 carries Sunday after he and New York failed to reach a contract extension during the bye. Here’s hoping the workload doesn’t burn out league’s leading rusher.

Sporting News (8)

The Giants do what they need to do to take advantage of weaker opponents with the defense, running game and just enough big pass plays from Daniel Jones. Brian Daboll remains in the coach of the year conversation.

ESPN (7)

The Giants’ starting quarterback, an impending free agent, has played the best football of his career. Jones is eighth in the NFL with a 60.2 QBR. That’s almost eight points higher than his career average. Jones has also seemingly solved his turnover problem. His four turnovers are the second fewest among quarterbacks who have started all their teams’ games this season. With each win, it’s looking more and more likely that Jones returns next year. — Jordan Raanan

The Athletic (14)

The third-best record in the league and only 14th in the power rankings? What gives? The Giants rank 20th in overall DVOA, split between 15th on offense and 24th on defense. By EPA per drive, they rank ninth on offense and 18th on defense. They’re 7-1 in one-score games, which says a lot about their mettle but is probably unsustainable and masks their overall quality. That’s OK! Overachieving is great! The Giants are probably a playoff team, which would be an awesome accomplishment in Brian Daboll’s first year on the job. They just aren’t yet among the league’s elite.

CBS Sports (11)

Saquon Barkley is carrying this team right now as they keep looking like a playoff team. Brian Daboll has done a great job.

YAHOO! Sports (12)

Saquon Barkley took over the rushing lead, with 931 yards. Derrick Henry has 923 and Nick Chubb has 904. Last season only one rusher surpassed 1,259 yards. Two seasons ago, only two backs surpassed 1,169 rushing yards. This season we have three on pace to go beyond 1,700.

NBC Sports Chicago (8)

The highest single-game passer rating in the NFL this season? Daniel Jones with a 153.3 on Sunday against the Texans.

Pro Football Talk (4)