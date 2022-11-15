Film analysis: Dexter Lawrence’s monster day

Dexter Lawrence is having a sensational season for the New York Giants. He built on his first-half success coming out of the bye week on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

The 25-year-old pass rusher recorded a sack and Pro Football Focus credited him with nine pressures against Houston. He gave center Scott Quessenberry and rookie guard Kenyon Green all they could handle.

The 345-pound defensive linemen won with power via the bull rush with excellent leverage but also displayed remarkably efficient hands to create separation and work to the half-man relationship. Lawrence is precise with his aiming points and timely with his employment of secondary pass-rush moves and counters.

There aren’t many human beings who possess the speed and body control of Lawrence at his massive size. He routinely made Davis Mills’ life difficult from the nose and one-shade positions.

On the season, Lawrence is tied for second among defensive linemen in pressures with 35; he’s tied with Quinnen Williams of the New York Jets and Jeffery Simmons of the Tennessee Titans. The Chiefs’ Chris Jones is first with 36.

Lawrence leads all defensive linemen with 12 quarterback hits. He is on pace to shatter his previous career high of 43 pressures, which he set last year. He already has five sacks, which is a career-high.

The combination of Lawrence and Leonard Williams forms one of the more formidable defensive line duos in the NFL. Here’s a breakdown of Lawrence’s pressures from Sunday’s 24-16 victory over Houston.