Giants news, 11/15: Playoff chances, Thomas, Barkley, Mondeaux, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

PlayoffStatus.com gives the Giants a 92 percent chance of reaching the playoffs, FiveThirtyEight gives the Giants an 81 percent chance, ESPN’s Football Power Index projects an 88.4 playoff probability, and Team Rankings projects and 84.4 percent chance the Giants are a playoff team.

Thanks to the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys overtime loss on Sunday to the Green Bay Packers, the Giants are now second in the NFC East behind the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants are now the No. 5 seed in the seven-team NFC playoffs.

More from Big Blue View

Other Giant observations

“They called me a bust, but it was my job not to listen, to keep working and improving. You definitely hear it, but you can’t let the noise affect you,” said Thomas following the Giants’ 24-16 win over the Houston Texans. “So now, I hear things, people talking about who the best offensive linemen are, and I respect the fact that I’m being mentioned. But, it’s never as good as when you’re told you are great, and never as bad as it seems. I’ve tried to keep the same mentality from when they were saying I was a bust. You’re not going to be perfect, but that’s what I’m striving for.”

Brian Daboll has Daniel Jones playing smarter, Saquon Barkley touching the ball, and the defense looking sharp. Despite being a run-heavy team, Daboll has been exceptionally creative with his ground game. That creativity and success also takes the pressure off Daniel Jones and keeps the ball moving. Eric Mangini talks about his former offensive coordinator and his early success with the New York Giants.

If the Giants had lost this game, something would have been seriously wrong. But even so, Saquon Barkley’s resurgence remains one of the best stories of the year. Last season, Barkley mustered just one 100-yard game and had everyone wondering if we’d ever again see the back the Giants deemed worthy of the No. 2 pick in 2018. Sunday, he rushed 35 times for 152 yards and a touchdown, surpassing the century mark for the fourth time this season and placing himself on target for a career-high 1,759 yards.

According to FOX’s Ralph Vacchiano, he was told by a team source that they are not afraid of a lucrative, long-term commitment to Barkley, despite his lengthy injury history — if that’s what they decide they need to do. They know running backs can be a risky investment, but they believe Barkley is past his injury issues, the source said. They also know he’s the most popular and marketable player on the team by far.

“You see it after and you’re like, ‘I wish I didn’t do that’ sometimes,” Daboll said on Monday. “I wear my emotions on my sleeve. I’ve told Jack that. I talk to my players all the time or my coaches, there’s some things I’d like to help but I can’t help sometimes....At that particular time I just — not happy, and whatever I say, I say. And then I think I apologize later.”

Examining the leaps Daniel Jones has taken in this Giants season | New York Post

Saquon Barkley nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Week | Giants.com

3 Takeaways from Giants’ Week 10 Win vs. Texans | Bleacher Report

Giants safeties impress vs. Texans with help from Xavier McKinney on sidelines: ‘Be resilient’ | The Athletic

This week’s opponent

The Lions received a B+ as the team has shown some grit under Dan Campbell, and now, that grit is finally translating to wins. The Lions (3-6) looked to be left for dead in a game where they were trailing 24-10 with 11 minutes to play, but the offense and defense both came up big to help Detroit get the shocking win. Jeff Okudah had a pick-six that tied things up and then Jared Goff engineered a 91-yard TD drive in the final five minutes to get Detroit the win. Amon-Ra St. Brown played a big part in the Lions' success with 10 catches for 119 yards. This win marked the Lions' first victory on the road since 2019 and if they can win on the road, Campbell might have finally convinced them that they can beat anyone, anywhere at any time.

Linebacker Julian Okwara played one of the best games of his three-year career Sunday. He had two sacks, including the game-clincher on quarterback Justin Fields on fourth-and-8 from the Bears' 32-yard line. Watching that last sack over again, it was a great second effort play by Okwara. The Lions have been looking for more pass rush, and Okwara looks like he can help.

Look out. Aidan Hutchinson is coming. The No. 2 pick made two very clutch plays to help steer the Lions to their second straight victory and first road win in two years. He didn’t bite on a screen pass and instead abandoned his rush and covered tight end Cole Kmet and forced Justin Fields into a fourth-quarter pick six. Then he came up with a big sack with 1:40 left, helping foil the Bears’ comeback bid.

As it stands, the Lions (3-6) are a game and half out of the playoffs. They’ll have to contend with the Packers (4-6), Rams (3-6), 49ers (5-4), Commanders (4-5), Falcons (4-6) and Cardinals (4-6). With the exception of the 49ers, all these teams have losing records. The Lions can definitely pull ahead of some of these teams if they keep performing the way they are.

The good news for the Lions is that they have a remaining schedule that’s much easier than their first nine games. They have very winnable games left, like the Jaguars (3-7), Panthers (3-7), Packers (4-6) and Bears (3-7). There’s really hard games against the Bills (6-3) and Vikings (8-1) and some medium-hard games against the Jets (6-3) and Giants (7-2), too.

Around the league

"We were right on the line for the field goal," McCarthy said after the game. "Hey, to be honest with you, I felt we needed to go for it. I mean I called it on second down, especially with the way the game was going. Big play, penalty. Big play, penalty. Big play, penalty. So our thing was just keep playing. We had good calls. I'm fine with the decision obviously on fourth-and-3. Just didn't convert."

NFLPA president JC Tretter posted a column with a series of action items, including a plea to remove all “slit-film” turf fields. Seven of the league’s 32 teams, including the Giants, use slit-film turf.

“The injuries on slit film are completely avoidable — both the NFL and NFLPA experts agree on the data — and yet the NFL will not protect players from a subpar surface,” Tretter wrote.

"I get forward progress, and things like that, that you can't challenge. I'm not talking about that. I'm saying not having the ability to challenge a play that could impact the outcome of the game -- even calls like holding and pass interference and things like that -- I don't see why those plays can't be reviewed [by a coach's challenge]."

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube