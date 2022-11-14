Giants roster moves: Henry Mondeaux signed to active roster, Rodarius Williams activated

The New York Giants announced a pair of roster roster moves Monday. The team signed defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux off of their practice squad to the active roster and activated cornerback Rodarius Williams from the injured reserve.

Mondeaux was previously elevated off of the practice squad against the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, and again this past Sunday against the Houston Texans. He flashed early against Houston with a tackle for a loss on the second play of the game. Mondeaux has played 59 snaps with five tackles (one solo). The Giants needed to make a move along the defensive line after the loss of Nick Williams to a torn biceps, and Mondeaux provides solid depth as well as some versatility.

Rodarius Williams tore his ACL last year in the Giants’ Sept. 26th game against the Dallas Cowboys. The 2021 sixth-round pick made waves in his rookie camp with a number of splash plays. He should help provide depth in the Giants’ secondary as they work around the absences of both Aaron Robinson and Xavier McKinney.

The team released offensive tackle Devery Hamilton and cornerback Justin Layne from the 53-man roster in corresponding roster moves. Veteran offensive tackle Will Holden was released from the practice. One of Hamilton or Layne could take Holden’s practice squad spot should they clear waivers.