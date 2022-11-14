NFL playoff picture 2022-23: New York Giants’ odds are improving

The New York Giants improved both their chances of making the 2022-23 NFL playoffs, something that once seemed unlikely, and their potential NFC playoff seeding with Sunday’s 24-16 victory over the Houston Texans. The 7-2 Giants are off to their best start since 2008, when they started 11-1.

PlayoffStatus.com gives the Giants a 92 percent chance of reaching the playoffs, FiveThirtyEight gives the Giants an 81 percent chance, ESPN’s Football Power Index projects an 88.4 playoff probability, and Team Rankings projects and 84.4 percent chance the Giants are a playoff team.

Thanks to the 6-3 Dallas Cowboys’ overtime loss on Sunday to the Green Bay Packers, the Giants are now second in the NFC East behind the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants are now the No. 5 seed in the seven-team NFC playoffs.

Quarterback Daniel Jones deflected playoff talk during his post-game press conference.

“I think we’re confident,” Jones said. “I think we’re a confident group, but we’ll continue to focus week to week on what we got to do. Try to go 1-0 each week. That’s where we are.”

Saquon Barkley understands there is work to be done.

“You’re not too excited about it because you know it’s a long season and you got to keep going week by week,” Barkley said. “Being healthy during it, it’s not something that I’m shocked about. I believe in having positive thinking. I’ve been vocal about it when I was hurt that I feel like we’re going to get back on track and I want to be part of the reason to help us get back on track. We’re doing it right now, 7-2, great start, especially coming off a bye week and a loss. That was our mindset, come out and go 1-0. We were able to do that and now we got to build on that to next week.”

1. Philadelphia Eagles, 8-0

2. Minnesota Vikings, 8-1

3. Seattle Seahawks, 6-4

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5-5

5. New York Giants 7-2

6. Dallas Cowboys, 6-3

7. San Francisco 49ers, 5-4

8. Washington Commanders, 4-5

9. Atlanta Falcons 4-6

10. Green Bay Packers, 4-6

11. Arizona Cardinals, 4-6

12. Detroit Lions, 3-6

13. Los Angeles Rams, 3-6

14. Carolina Panthers, 3-7

15. Chicago Bears, 3-7

16. New Orleans Saints, 3-7