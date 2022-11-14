Commanders at Eagles: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more

The NFC East continues to be one of the most competitive divisions in football. The 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles will look to keep their undefeated season going against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.

The two teams met in Week 3 when Philadelphia dominated former quarterback Carson Wentz and sacked him nine times in a 24-8 route. Jalen Hurts and Devonta Smith picked apart the Commanders’ defense and left crushed any chance of a Carson Wentz revenge game early.

The Eagles since that game have just continued to win. Jalen Hurts has continued to play at an MVP level and the offense has the pass catchers that someone different can take over each week. Smith took over in the first game against Washington, AJ Brown torched the Steelers, and Dallas Goedert stepped up last the last game against Houston. With their defense continuing to make big plays at all three levels, the Eagles are a challenge for any team.

The Commanders are coming off a close loss to the Vikings and have been competitive since that blowout against the Eagles. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak that the Commanders were able to sustain without Carson Wentz. Wentz won’t be back for his Philadelphia homecoming.

How to watch

What: Washington Commanders (4-5) at Philadelphia Eagles (8-0)

When: Monday, Nov. 14

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 81 (Commanders), 83 (Eagles), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (Commanders), 225 (Eagles), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Eagles -11

Referee: Alex Kemp

Staff picks