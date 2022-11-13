Giants-Lions odds: New York opens as 4-point favorite

For the second straight week, the New York Giants get to host a team that may be among the NFL’s worst. And for the second time, the Giants are the betting favorites.

The Giants (7-2) are currently -200 moneyline favorites against the Detroit Lions in Week 11. The over/under is set at 46 points, according to SB Nation partner DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Lions (3-6) are coming off a thrilling 31-30 win over the Chicago Bears, who the Giants beat 20-12 earlier in the season.

Detroit scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, including a pick-six by Jeff Okudah, to stage a 20-point comeback and snap a five-game losing streak.

Detroit’s offense has been up and down this year. They at one point led the league in points per game, but also scored zero points and six points in back-to-back weeks. However, the Bears win proves they can still be formidable. On the other hand, the Lions’ defense has allowed at least 24 points in all but one game this year.

New York beat the Houston Texans on Sunday behind Saquon Barkley’s 152 rushing yards, his highest total since Week 1. However, the story of the game was Kenny Golladay’s continued struggles. The wide receiver returned from injury only to be benched at halftime.

Giants-Lions kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.