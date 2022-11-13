Giants’ Kenny Golladay frustrated over disappointing season

Coming off the bye week there was a renewed sense of optimism around New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Golladay had missed the previous four games with injury and after watching the Giants get to 6-2 without him, was hoping to be a contributing factor to a playoff run that had eluded him throughout his career.

It didn’t take long for that good vibe to fade away. Kenny Golladay was benched in the second half of the Giants’ 24-16 victory over the Houston Texans. Golladay dropped what would have been a first-down completion with 1:37 left to go before halftime which would be his final target of the day. The wide receiver ended the day with 0 catches on two targets, the first was slightly out of reach that went off Golladay’s fingertips.

To start the second half, coach Brian Daboll decided to go with Isiah Hodgins in place of Golladay. Daboll didn’t go too deep into the matter in his post-game press conference in his decision.

“We just decided to play Isaiah. It’s as simple as that.”

Brian Daboll on benching Kenny Golladay pic.twitter.com/7bDTgVDnmE — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) November 13, 2022

In regards to this meaning that the Giants are going to move on from Golladay into the starting lineup, Daboll wasn’t willing to go that far.

“I mean it’s after one game,” Daboll stated. “You never know what can happen week to week. Go out there, try to have a good week of practice, and take it day by day.”

From Golladay’s perspective, he is going to keep that comment to himself regarding if he should have played in the second half.

Golladay is clearly not happy with the way things have gone for him.

“Yeah, it’s frustrating,” Golladay stated.

Coming from a Detroit offense where he had more statistical success, Golladay is used to playing at a higher standard than how his first two seasons have gone with the New York Giants.

“It’s definitely unacceptable.” Golladay stated in response to his play in today’s game. With how things have gone this season, Golladay believes this is the most challenging point of his career.

Still even through the fans booing and the lows he has experienced, Kenny Golladay when asked if he wanted to still be in New York, gave the same answer he always has.

“Yeah.”

Kenny Golladay is the most hated man in New York pic.twitter.com/f520LxmvVk — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) November 13, 2022

Isiah Hodgins gave the Giants two catches for 41 yards, including a crucial 26-yard catch on third down to keep the drive alive that led to a Giants touchdown. With Daboll having no ties to most of this roster he has not been afraid to play the lesser-known names if he believes they give the Giants the best chance to win. It’s fair to wonder just how many more opportunities Kenny Golladay will get.