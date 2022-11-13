Giants-Texans inactives: WR Kenny Golladay returns for Giants

Kenny Golladay will return to action on Sunday for the New York Giants as they face the Houston Texans. This will be the veteran wide receiver’s first action since suffering a sprained MCL Week 4 against the Chicago Bears.

Can Golladay, unproductive last season and with only two receptions on four targets this year before being injured, be a difference-maker for the Giants on Sunday and over the final nine games?

The Giants certainly hope so. Despite being 30th in the league in passing yards and trading 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Giants did not make a deal for a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline.

Instead, the Giants will hope that Golladay and Isaiah Hodgins, awarded to the Giants via waivers during the bye week, can help the passing offense.

The Giants’ inactive list has some interesting names on it.

Wide receiver David Sills, who has 11 receptions in eight games (five starts) is inactive for the first time this season. Offensive lineman Devery Hamilton is also inactive. His spot as a reserve lineman has been taken by Matt Peart, activated this past week from injured reserve.

Giants inactives

TE Daniel Bellinger (Eye)

LB Austin Calitro

OL Devery Hamilton

OT Evan Neal (Knee)

Edge Quincy Roche

WR David Sills

Texans inactives

LB Neville Hewitt (Hamstring)

T Austin Deculus

CB Isaac Yiadom

TE Brevin Jordan

WR Tyron Johnson