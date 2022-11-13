Giants vs. Texans, Week 10: Live updates

Follow all of the action right here at Sunday as your New York Giants face the Houston Texans on Sunday (1 p.m. ET/CBS).
The 6-2 Giants will look to get their second half of the season off to a good start against the 1-6-1 Texans. Use the Twitter feed at the bottom for live updates throughout the game. This will function as your sole discussion thread throughout the game.
Wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who has not played since Week 4, makes his return for the Giants on Sunday.
Be sure to come back for our complete game recap, and full post-game analysis. Also, check our YouTube channel as Chris Pflum and Nick Falato go live immediately after the game to offer their reaction.
Giants inactives
TE Daniel Bellinger (Eye)
LB Austin Calitro
OL Devery Hamilton
OT Evan Neal (Knee)
Edge Quincy Roche
WR David Sills
How to watch
Game time: 1 p.m. p.m. ET
TV: CBS (check 506sports.com for coverage maps)
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (field reporter)
Radio: SiriusXM 108 or 230 and the SXM App; Giants Radio Network, WFAN 660-AM and 101.9-FM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)
Streaming: NFL+; fuboTV
Odds: Giants -5 Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Staff picks
