Giants vs. Texans, Week 10: Live updates

Follow all of the action right here at Sunday as your New York Giants face the Houston Texans on Sunday (1 p.m. ET/CBS).

The 6-2 Giants will look to get their second half of the season off to a good start against the 1-6-1 Texans. Use the Twitter feed at the bottom for live updates throughout the game. This will function as your sole discussion thread throughout the game.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who has not played since Week 4, makes his return for the Giants on Sunday.

Be sure to come back for our complete game recap, and full post-game analysis. Also, check our YouTube channel as Chris Pflum and Nick Falato go live immediately after the game to offer their reaction.

Giants inactives

TE Daniel Bellinger (Eye)

LB Austin Calitro

OL Devery Hamilton

OT Evan Neal (Knee)

Edge Quincy Roche

WR David Sills

How to watch

Game time: 1 p.m. p.m. ET

TV: CBS (check 506sports.com for coverage maps)

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (field reporter)

Radio: SiriusXM 108 or 230 and the SXM App; Giants Radio Network, WFAN 660-AM and 101.9-FM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)

Streaming: NFL+; fuboTV

Odds: Giants -5 Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Staff picks

More Giants-Texans coverage

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio

Live updates