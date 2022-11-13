 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Giants vs. Texans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Make sure you don’t miss the action on Sunday

By Ed Valentine Updated
We are in the middle of November, and for the first time in several years the New York Giants are playing truly meaningful football this late in a season. Don’t miss the action Sunday as the Giants host the Houston Texans. Below, everything you need to watch, stream, listen to, and wager on the game.

How to watch

What: New York Giants vs. Houston Texans
When: Sunday, Nov. 13
Where: MetLife Stadium
Game time: 1 p.m. p.m. ET
TV: CBS (check 506sports.com for coverage maps)
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (field reporter)
Radio: SiriusXM 108 or 230 and the SXM App; Giants Radio Network, WFAN 660-AM and 101.9-FM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)
Streaming: NFL+; fuboTV
Odds: Giants -5 Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Referee: Bill Vinovich
Weather forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy, 48 degrees at kickoff.

Giants 2022 schedule

Week 1 — Giants 21, Tennessee Titans 20 (W, 1-0)
Week 2 — Giants 19, Carolina Panthers 16 (W, 2-0)
Week 3 — Dallas Cowboys 23, Giants 16 (L, 2-1)
Week 4 — Giants 20, Chicago Bears 12 (W, 3-1)
Week 5 — Giants 27, Green Bay Packers 22 (W, 4-1)
Week 6 — Giants 24, Baltimore Ravens 20 (W, 5-1)
Week 7 — Giants 23, Jacksonville Jaguars 17 (W, 6-1
Week 8 — Seattle Seahawks 27, Giants 13 (L, 6-2)
Week 9 — BYE
Week 10 — vs. Houston Texans (Nov. 13 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: CBS)
Week 11 — vs. Detroit Lions (Nov. 20 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)
Week 12 — @ Dallas Cowboys (Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day | Time: 4:30 p.m. | TV: FOX)
Week 13 — vs. Washington Commanders (Dec. 4 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)
Week 14 — vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Dec. 11 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)
Week 15 — @ Washington Commanders (Dec. 17 or 18 | Time: TBD)
Week 16 — @ Minnesota Vikings (Dec. 24 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: FOX)
Week 17 — vs. Indianapolis Colts (Jan. 1 | Time: 1 p.m. | TV: CBS)
Week 18 — @ Philadelphia Eagles (Jan. 7 or 8 | Time: TBD)

