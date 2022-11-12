Giants roster moves: Matt Peart activated from PUP list

The New York Giants made a series of roster moves on Saturday in advance of their Week 10 game against the Houston Texans.

Most notably, the Giants officially activated OT Matt Peart off of the PUP list. Peart finally returns to the field after suffering a torn ACL last December against the Philadelphia Eagles. The return of Peart should help reinforce the Giants' offensive line while RT Evan Neal returns from injury. The Giants currently have 10 offensive linemen on their roster and OG Shane Lemieux due to be activated soon.

The Giants are also elevating DL Mondeaux and TE Lawrence Cager from the practice squad.

Neither of these moves should come as a surprise. The Giants’ depth along the defensive line and at the tight end position is being stressed by the loss of DL Nick Williams and TE Daniel Bellinger, and they needed reinforcements.

Interestingly, the Giants did not make a move to reinforce their safety position despite the loss of starting safety — and defensive signal caller — Xavier McKinney. The Giants said earlier this week that Julian Love would wear the green dot and take over McKinney’s duties relaying the defensive playcall onto the field.