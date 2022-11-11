Saquon Barkley’s pitch to Odell Beckham: ‘I don’t have to tweet at him’

New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley has seen Micah Parsons and other members of the Dallas Cowboys taking to social media in an effort to recruit free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

“I don’t have to tweet at him,” Barkley said on Friday.

Beckham, rehabbing from the torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl last February, is the one true potential difference maker remaining on the free agent market. He is expcted to soon be cleared to return to action. The Cowboys and wide receiver-needy Giants are two of the teams known to be interested in Beckham.

Barkley has worked out at times with Beckham during offseason. He said Friday that he attended Beckham’s 30th birthday party during the bye week.

“He know how I feel. He knows how we feel in this locker room,” Beckham said. “He’s a heckuva player.

“He’s a special player, and he’s still got a lot left in the tank. He’s Odell. When he’s healthy, one of the best players in the league. Why wouldn’t anybody want him?”

Barkley said he doesn’t have to sell Beckham on the Giants, the team that drafted him back in 2014.

“It’s New York. It’s the Giants. Obviously he has familiar faces within this facility, in this locker room,” Barkley said. “Personally I think it would be a great story to come back to a place that he was at before and continue to help build success ... he’s a special player. He can help any team.”