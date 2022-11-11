Giants-Texans final injury report: Giants ‘optimistic’ Kenny Golladay will play

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll said on Friday that he is “optimistic” wide receiver Kenny Golladay, out since Week 4 with a sprained MCL, will make his return on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

The Giants, last in the league in explosive passing plays and 30th overall in passing yards, could use a healthy and productive Golladay. Of course, he has been neither since signing a four-year, $72 million free agent contract prior to the 2021 season.

Brian Daboll is optimistic that Kenny Golladay will be able to play on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/JYGrj6VIna — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 11, 2022

Daniel Bellinger and Evan Neal will not play.

Bellinger, out since suffering a fractured eye socket Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, expressed optimism earlier this week that he will play again this season.

Neal was also injured against the Jaguars. Tyre Phillips started at Neal’s right tackle spot Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks, and is expected to do so again this Sunday.

Friday injury report

[NOTE: These are estimated based on reports of Daboll’s remarks Friday morning. The post will be updated when these become official].

Giants

OUT

TE Daniel Bellinger (Eye)

OT Evan Neal (Knee)

QUESTIONABLE

CB Cor’Dale Flott (Calf)

WR Kenny Golladay (Knee)

Edge Oshane Ximines (Quad)