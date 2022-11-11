SB Nation Reacts: Do fans think Giants will reach 10-win mark?

Off to a 6-2 start, the New York Giants appear headed toward snapping a streak of five consecutive double-digit loss seasons. Can they get to 10 victories, a number that seems likely to get them to the NFC playoffs?

In this week’s ‘SB Nation Reacts’ polling, 60 percent of Giants said they believe that will finish the season with 10 or more victories.

The Giants have to go 4-5 over their final nine games to get to 10 victories.

There were also two national ‘Reacts’ polls of interest to Giants fans.

Giants coach Brian Daboll finished just 1 percent behind Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll in polling asking who should be Coach of the Year.

Giants edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux came in fourth in Defensive Rookie of the Year balloting. Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets was the top vote-getter at 35 percent.

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New York Giants fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.