The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Houston Texans

The 6-2 New York Giants will start the second half of their season by hosting the 1-6-1 Houston Texans at home.

The start of the season went better for the Giants than anyone could have possibly expected. The Giants are a “building” team, but are a serious threat to make the playoffs after a series of upset wins to start the season.

The Giants will face a Houston Texans team that had hoped to make progress over the 2022 off-season, but haven’t realized any gains. What can the Giants expect from Lovie Smith, Davis Mills, and the rest of the Texans squad?

In this podcast

The injury situation for the game

Will the Giants miss Xavier McKinney?

Can the Texans surprise on offense?

What about on defense?

What are we expecting from the game?

