Giants’ roster move: Safety Terrell Burgess added to practice squad

The New York Giants moved to add to their safety depth on Thursday, signing former Los Angeles Rams safety Terrell Burgess to their practice squad.

The Giants, of course, lost safety Xavier McKinney this week after he suffered a hand injury during a bye week accident.

The Giants already have safeties Landon Collins and Trenton Thompson on the practice squad, but it seems likely that Collins — already elevated for two games — could be added to the 53-man roster before Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. The Giants currently have two roster openings.

Burgess, 5-foot-11, 202 pounds, was a third-round pick by the Rams in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played in 30 games over three seasons, with three starts. Burgess played 82 defensive snaps this season for the Rams, who released him this week.

In a post on Burgess’ release by the Rams, Kenneth Arthur of SB Nation’s Turf Show Times wrote:

Burgess had high expectations coming into the league out of Utah as a “versatile” defender who could serve a multitude of roles on the Rams defense, but after an injury in his rookie season slowed his development, Burgess proved unable to retain his place on the depth chart even though Taylor Rapp, Jordan Fuller, and Nick Scott have yet to solidify themselves as starters either.

Giants’ practice squad

DL Ryder Anderson

S Terrell Burgess

TE Lawrence Cager

S Landon Collins

RB Jashaun Corbin

OT Korey Cunningham

WR Robert Foster

CB Zyon Gilbert

OT Will Holden

G Solomon Kindley

TE Dre Miller

DL Henry Mondeaux

WR Kalil Pimpleton

RB Sandro Platzgummer

WR Makai Polk

S Trenton Thompson

QB Davis Webb