NFL Week 10 picks, predictions: Will the Giants defeat the Texans?

Can the New York Giants get the second half of their season off to a good start with a victory on Sunday over the Houston Texans? See what the Big Blue View staff thinks of that game and the rest of the NFL Week 10 schedule in this week’s staff picks.

Tony DelGenio

“The Texans are not as bad as their record (with apologies to Bill Parcells). Dameon Pierce will run effectively on the Giants, Davis Mills will hit some passes on a secondary missing Xavier McKinney, and Houston will lead at the half. The Giants will wake up in the second half, take the lead, get a pass rush going, and eventually win, but it won’t be the blowout that many fans expect.”

Pick: Giants

Chris Pflum

“The Giants should win the first game out of their bye week. They have the advantage over the Texans at just about every position. This game could be closer than many suspect, however. The Texans seem to be getting healthier and they have dangerous weapons on both sides of the ball.”

Pick: Giants

Jeremy Portnoy

“Coming out of the bye, this is the game that should help us begin to find out if the Giants are really playoff contenders. The Texans have lost their last three games by a touchdown or more. If the Giants can give them a similar beatdown, New York may be for real. If not, the tough end-of-season schedule will be rough.”

Pick: Giants

Valentine’s View

I’m taking the Giants at home here, but this one could go either way. Yes, the Giants are 6-2 and the Texans are 1-6-1. I don’t, though, believe there is that much of talent gap between the two teams. The Giants need this game, though, as they are playing for a playoff berth. The Texans are just playing out the season. That might be the difference.”

Pick: Giants