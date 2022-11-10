Panthers at Falcons: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more

The NFC South is still wide open heading into Week 10, and the Atlanta Falcons can move into first place with a win over the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football.

The two teams met in Week 8 in one of the most exciting and frustrating games of the season. With 36 seconds on the clock and no timeouts, Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Moore to tie the game. However, Moore removed his helmet after the catch, leading to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and a missed extra point. The Falcons won 37-34 in overtime.

Carolina’s struggles continued last Sunday in a 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals as the team continues to adjust to trading away star running back Christian McCaffrey. At one point the Panthers were down 35-0, and Walker was pulled at halftime in favor of Baker Mayfield.

The Falcons recently had a blowout loss of their own to the Bengals, but that was the only time this year they lost by more than one score. They kept things competitive last week in a 20-17 loss to the Chargers, but Los Angeles won on a last-second field goal.

How to watch

What: Atlanta Falcons (4-5) at Carolina Panthers (2-7)

When: Thursday, Nov. 10

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Prime Video

Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung (field reporter)

Radio: National Radio: Westwood One; Sirius channels: 81 (Falcons), 83 (Panthers), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (Falcons), 225 (Panthers), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Falcons -3

Referee: Adrian Hill

