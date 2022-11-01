NFL power rankings, Week 9: Giants fall to No. 10 in latest aggregated rankings

The New York Giants NFL power ranking always seemed on unstable ground. With most of the national media not fully buying into the Giants’ success, it seemed like the first slip-up would bring them down in the rankings. With Sunday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks, this came to reality as the Giants dropped five spots to number 10 in the rankings on aggregate.

This week, we have aggregated nine power rankings across the Internet.

NFL.com (11)

The Giants found themselves in yet another tight game in the fourth quarter, but this time, the results were not what they hoped for. The Seahawks’ defense put the clamps on Saquon Barkley, and the defense couldn’t get a big stop in the final minutes of a 27-13 loss at Lumen Field. Big Blue managed just 225 yards of total offense and scored its lone touchdown on a drive that started at the Seattle 2-yard line after a Tyler Lockett fumble. Concerns about the aptitude of the Giants’ attack against better competition is warranted, but New York remains well set up as we look ahead. The Giants get their bye week next before matchups against the Lions and Texans — arguably the two worst teams in football (see below!).

USA Today (12)

Inevitable a team that’s outscored its opponents by six points collectively this season would eventually fall prey to its inability to throw the ball – especially when league rushing leader Saquon Barkley is contained.

Sporting News (7)

The Giants’ offensive limitations beyond the running game for Daniel Jones and defensive limitations overall caught up to them in Seattle. They are still playing with house money but can’t rest for the playoff push, only in third place in the NFC East.

ESPN (11)

Reason for optimism: Saquon Barkley He is the Giants’ offense. Barkley has accounted for 38% of their total yards so far this season, second most of any player this season behind Tennessee’s Henry. He’s on pace for 2,057 all-purpose yards. That would top his rookie year numbers (albeit with an extra 17th game). Still, Barkley alone has been worth the price of admission. As long as he remains healthy, there is no reason to believe that will change. And he’ll likely lead this light-on-talent Giants team to the playoffs. — Jordan Raanan

The Athletic (11)

Fact: Two of the last four times the Giants started the season 6-2, they went on to win the Super Bowl. Opinion: The Giants are the most likely team to lose in the wild-card round. Up next: Bye week

CBS Sports (12)

They didn’t look good in losing to the Seahawks, but special teams mostly did them in. They can’t afford the mistakes they had in that game.

YAHOO! Sports (11)

The Giants are going to have games like Sunday, in which there’s just not enough offensive firepower. It’s not a finished product and Brian Daboll can only do so much to scheme things up. A loss at Seattle doesn’t change too much. Everyone, even Giants fans, knew it wasn’t a 6-1 quality roster. They’ll be fine.

NBC Sports Chicago (9)

The Giants and Jets came back down to earth Sunday. Can they respond and prove their early-season success wasn’t a fluke?

Pro Football Talk (6)