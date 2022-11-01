Giants news, 11/1: Trade deadline day, playoff chances, more headlines

Good morning, New York Giants fans!
Brian Daboll: Giants will do ‘whatever we think is best’ at the NFL trade deadline | Big Blue View
Daboll said that he and GM Joe Schoen are in “constant communication” and in “lockstep on a lot of things....We’ll try to do whatever we think is best for the team. And I think each circumstance that comes up, whether it comes up, whether it doesn’t, we’ll just take it head on.”
From Big Blue View
Other Giant observations
NFL Week 8 One Up, One Down For All 32 Teams | PFF
One up: CB Adoree' Jackson Key grade: 89.9 coverage grade
Jackson forced one incompletion and made three defensive stops in the passing game. He allowed seven catches on 10 targets for 65 yards with a touchdown and only one other first down.
One down: QB Daniel Jones Key grade: 44.4 passing grade
Jones earned a team-low 38.3 offensive grade while going 17-of-31 for 176 yards with no big-time throws and two turnover-worthy plays in the loss to the Seahawks. He also couldn’t make any magic with his legs, carrying the ball six times for just 20 yards.
Cruz: Giants should sign Jones now
“They need to lock Daniel Jones in long term.”— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) October 31, 2022
Victor Cruz on @Daniel_Jones10’s future with @Giants
: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | @TeamVic pic.twitter.com/TBI2IUy2Vu
Giants’ Nick Gates makes tearful return from career-threatening leg injuries | NJ.com
“During the national anthem is when I kind of teared up,” Gates said. “I was standing there next to Mike Baum, my trainer, who was there when this happened and he was with me the whole way. I tried to make it a special moment with him and after that I was good.”
FMIA Week 8: A Look at All 32 Teams Midway(ish) Through 2022 | ProFootballTalk
12. N.Y. Giants (6-2). Craziest team in this crazy season. Maybe we should just accept that smart coaches—Brian Daboll, of course, and underrated Mike Kafka and Wink Martindale—can put players in position to win late in games. They’ve done it for much of the season so far.
Peter King has Brian Daboll as coach of the year and writes “Last time the Giants were better than competent was 10 years and eight months ago, when they waltzed into Indianapolis and beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl. Daboll might be the modern-day Parcells. He and his coaches have schemed a team with C talent to play at a B-plus level for two months, even including the 14-point loss at Seattle Sunday.”
Around the league
Chiefs coach Andy Reid says new WR Kadarius Toney is healthy | ESPN.com
“I’m not expecting him to learn the whole offense in a day,” the Chiefs coach said Monday in his first comments since the team traded with the New York Giants for Toney. “I think it will be a gradual process going forward, even though he is a smart kid, so I’m sure he’ll pick it up relatively fast.
Baltimore acquires two-time All-Pro linebacker | CBSSports.com
The Baltimore Ravens are trading for Chicago Bears two-time All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith, CBS Sports NFL insiders Jonathan Jones and Josina Anderson have confirmed. The Bears will receive second and fifth-round picks, along with linebacker A.J. Klein, in return.
Lions fire defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant | NFL.com
