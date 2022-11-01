Peter King: Giants’ Brian Daboll is NFL Coach of the Year at midseason

The New York Giants are in an unaccustomed position midway through the season, 6-2, in contention, and receiving national praise. Peter King had several things to say about the Giants in this week’s ‘Football Morning in America’ column.

King has the Giants ranked No. 12 in his midseason power rankings:

Craziest team in this crazy season. Maybe we should just accept that smart coaches—Brian Daboll, of course, and underrated Mike Kafka and Wink Martindale—can put players in position to win late in games. They’ve done it for much of the season so far.

King also has several Giants in the running for awards at midseason.

King has Brian Daboll as his current choice for Coach of the Year.

King has running back Saquon Barkley running No. 5 in the races for MVP and Offensive Player of the Year behind Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes and Geno Smith.

King has Giants’ defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence No. 4 in the race for Defensive Player of the Year behind Micah Parsons, Aaron Donald and Matt Milano.

In the race for Executive of the Year, King has Giants’ GM Joe Schoen No. 3 behind Howie Roseman of the Philadelphia Eagles and John Schneider of the Seattle Seahawks.